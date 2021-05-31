Centre's inept handling of COVID-19 pandemic made 97 pc Indians poorer, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi :

As the country is battling the second wave of COVID-19, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre for the mismangement in tackling the pandemic and said that 97 per cent of Indians have witnessed depreciation in their income due to the arrogance of the Central leadership. He also mentioned that the various mutants of Coronavirus are the second reason for the economic devastation.





The Congress leader shared a report that stated that lockdowns imposed in various parts of the country to contain the second wave has left 97 percent of Indians poorer. "One man and his arrogance + One virus and its mutants tweeted the Congress leader," the Congress leader tweeted.





According to the report shared by Gandhi, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be impacting jobs in India. It is reported that there has been a drop in the number of salaried jobs in India largely. In addition, 97 per cent of Indians have witnessed depreciation in their income as well, stated the report. The report quoted Mahesh Vyas, chief executive officer, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), stating that over 97 percent of India's population has become poorer compared to where they were in terms of income (a year ago) while accounting for inflation.





As per the report, Vyas stated that salaried jobs in India have declined by 11-12 million. He stated that pre-COVID-19, there were around 85 million jobs and now that has dropped to around 73-74 million today.