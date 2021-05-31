Mon, May 31, 2021

Major tragedy averted as security forces destroy IED in J-K's Pulwama

Published: May 31,202112:38 PM by PTI

Representative Image
Pulwama:
A major tragedy was averted on Monday as security forces detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A joint team of security forces detected an IED planted near Railway link road at Panzgam under Awantipora police station area, a police official said.

He said the IED was destroyed by a bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.

