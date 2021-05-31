Smriti Irani sends oxygen concentrators, N-95 masks, soaps for people in Raebareli, Sultanpur

Union minister Smriti Irani has sent oxygen concentrators, N-95 masks, high oxygen concentrator masks and soaps for the people in Raebareli and Sultanpur to battle Covid.
Amethi:
Vijay Gupta, the representative of the minister, said on Sunday that Irani is working continuously in Amethi, Raebareli and Sultanpur for prevention of COVID-19 infection.
Gupta said oxygen concentrators, N-95 masks, high concentrator masks and soaps have been made available to the district magistrate and superintendents of police of both the districts.
Conversations