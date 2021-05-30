Assam to launch financial schemes for children orphaned by Covid

Guwahati :

Announcing the scheme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the it would be launched on the occasion of completion of the seven years of the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Under the new scheme, Sarma told the media that a monthly scholarship of Rs 3,500 per month would be given to those children who have lost their parents or the bread earner, but have their extended family members.





He said that those children who do not have extended family members would get free residential educational facilities.





The Chief Minister said that an orphan girl would also be given 10 gram gold under Arundhati scheme and Rs 50,000 to each girl during her marriage.





Sarma said that such children would also get free computers and also vocational training.





He said that Education and Social Welfare Department would implement the scheme and Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights would monitor its implementation.