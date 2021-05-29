Two more arrested in Delhi for selling used surgical gloves

New Delhi :

DCP, Dwarka, Santosh Kumar Meena said that the police arrested Hitesh Goyal and Kamal Chauhan and recovered 2,150 kg of surgical gloves and a big washing machine from their factory.





Meena said that Goyal is the person who made profit by selling used surgical gloves while Chauhan is the caretaker of his warehouse situated at Hiren Kidna in Mundka area.





The DCP said that the police has registered a case regarding repacking of used surgical gloves after washing was registered at Dabri police station on May 25 against three persons -- Manish Kumar, Arun Shriniwasan and Dinesh Kumar Rajput aka Arush and 848 kg of used surgical gloves recovered. All three were arrested on Thursday.





Meena said that during questioning, they disclosed the names of two more associates -- Chauhan and Goyal -- who were involved in committing this crime.





"In the evening of Thursday, police raided the premises of Chauhan in Dwarka and his factory in Mundka area on the basis of the statement of Rajput. During the raid, 16 drums of about 4-5 feet height filled with used surgical gloves, and one big washing machine which was kept for washing were recovered from Mundka," he said.