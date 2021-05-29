Sat, May 29, 2021

Railways ferry 242 tonnes more oxygen to Covid-hit Karnataka

Published: May 29,202107:43 AM by IANS

Continuing its help, Indian Railways ferried another 242 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Karnataka in two freight trains from Odisha and Jharkhand, an official said on Friday.

File photo.
Bangalore:
The first Oxygen Express brought 122 tonnes LMO to the inland container depot at Whitefield station from Rourkela (Odisha), a South-Western Railway official said. The second train transported 120 tonnes of liquid oxygen to Whitefield from Jharkhand's Tatanagar earlier in the day. 

The railways has now transported 1,895 tonnes of oxygen to the state since May 11 in 16 freight trains over the last two weeks.

