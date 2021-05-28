2nd encounter erupts in Kashmir in less than 12 hours

Srinagar :

"Encounter has started at Warpora area of Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.





Earlier on Friday, one terrorist was killed during an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Ganapora area in Shopian district.





The army said one AK rifle has been recovered even as the joint operation is in progress at Ganapora Shopian.





The firefight between terrorists and security forces in both Shopian and Sopore took place after joint teams of the police and the army cordoned off the areas and launched search operations on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.





As the security forces encircled the spots where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounters.