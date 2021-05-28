India to vaccinate all citizens against COVID-19 by December 21, says Javadekar

New Delhi :

His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi pointed out that only three per cent of the country's population have been vaccinated since the vaccination drive began on January 16.





Addressing a press conference here, Javadekar said: "The Union Health Ministry last week explained the framework of the administration of 216 crore COVID vaccine doses by December 2021. It means 108 crore people will be vaccinated. It clearly mentioned the vaccines like Covaxin, Covishied, Zydus Cadila, Sputnik V and others for the purpose. So people should understand the immunization against COVID in India will be completed before December 2021."





The Union Minister accused the Wayanad MP of spreading fear and said India is the second fastest and most vaccinated country today.





"Rahul Gandhi ji if you understand the importance of vaccines, then why did you put a question mark on it when the Covaxin was introduced. Do not create confusion in the minds of people. Your gimmick did not stop even when the Prime Minister took the vaccine himself. By December, 216 crore new vaccine doses will arrive in India. Which will be administered to more than 108 crore people. Do not spread fear. India is the second fastest and most vaccinated country today," Javadekar said.





"When the nation is fighting the COVID, at such a time, Rahul Gandhi uses the word 'nautanki' for the efforts made by the government. It is an insult to the country and its people. We will not use such words because the public has stopped their 'nautanki' already," he added.





Earlier in the day, the former Congress chief launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Central government's vaccine strategy.





"I am saying that the second wave is Prime Ministers' responsibility. The nautanki (gimmick) Prime Minister did, and not fulfilled his responsibility is the reason behind the second wave. If the vaccination keeps on going like this then the vaccination of the whole country will be complete by May 2024," he stated.