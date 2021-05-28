7 die after consuming spurious liquor in Aligarh

Aligarh :

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take stern action against those responsible for the tragedy. He has ordered that the National Security Act (NSA) be invoked against the accused.





The incident took place in Karsua village in Lodha police circle.





All the victims had purchased and consumed liquor from a local vendor on Thursday night. Two of the deceased were employed as drivers.





The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.





Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh, who reached the spot along with other officials, confirmed the deaths of seven persons. The condition of six others who are hospitalized is critical.





Singh said the matter was being investigated and the liquor shop has been sealed.