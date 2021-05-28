Delhi to start unlock process from Monday: Kejriwal

New Delhi :

Making the announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it has been over a month that Delhi has been under lockdown and people supported it as well, and now the time has come when the process of unlocking will start from next week.





He said that in DDMA's meeting, it has decided that Delhi will be unlocked phase-wise and from Monday two activities will be open -- construction and factories.





"With keeping eyes on the Covid situation, we have to look into economic activities also, as many poor families have already suffered a lot due to lockdown. Hence, from Monday, two activities will be open - construction and factories. We will take further decisions considering the Covid situation in Delhi," Kejriwal said.





Delhi has reported around 1,100 new Covid-19 cases and the daily positivity rate was reported around 1.5 per cent in the last 24 hours. The capital has been witnessing a reduction in daily Covid cases for the last few weeks.