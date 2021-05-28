2 held in Delhi for beating stray dog to death

New Delhi :

South East Delhi DCP, R.P. Meena, said that a video went viral on social media on Thursday morning in which two youth could be seen beating a street dog mercilessly with sticks.





Meena said that Gaurav Gupta, the animal welfare officer of People for Animal, an NGO, filed a complaint in this regard.





Subsequently, a case was registered under the relevant sections of IPC, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and Epidemics Act at the Okhla Industrial Area police station.





"During the course of investigation, one of the accused was apprehended. The other accused person, identified as Jaivinder aka Bhola, has also been arrested," Meena said.