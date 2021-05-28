Two more held in Bengaluru cash for bed scam

Bangalore :

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil identified the two as Yashwanth Kumar M., 21, and Varun S., 20 with the latter found to be working at the BBMP South Zone war room.





Beds were allotted through the centralised system of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).





"One of the accused, Varun, was working in the BBMP South zone war room, and was learnt to have shared patient numbers with his friend Yashwanth. Yashwanth then used to contact the patients referred to demand money for bed booking," Patil said.





The CCB sleuths have also arrested 34-year-old Babu, who is said to be a close aide of BJP Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy in the same case.





With these two arrests, the police has so far arrested 11 persons till date.





The cash for bed scam came to limelight when Bangalore South BJP MP, Tejasvi Surya, along with uncle and Basavanagudi MLA, L. S. Ravi Subramnya, Bommanalli MLA, Satish Reddy and Chikpet MLA Uday Garaudchar, had stormed into BBMP south zone war room on May 2, to expose the "cash for bed scam". However, with arrest of Babu on Tuesday, who is said to be close aide of Reddy, the said scam has caused severe embarrassment to ruling BJP.





As soon as this expose came into limelight, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had ordered CCB probe into the scam.