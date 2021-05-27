New discharge policy to curb black fungus cases in Karnataka

Bangalore :

"Under the new policy, patients recovering from Covid will be tested for the fungus infection and subjected to an MRI scan before discharging then from the hospital," he told reporters after meeting health experts.





Of 95 fungal infection cases under treatment at the Bengaluru medical college, 75 have uncontrolled diabetes or took steroids during treatment for Covid.





"The new policy will recommend giving steroids to Covid patients from the second week than in the first week of their admission to hospital," said Sudhakar.





The Health Department has instructed all district hospitals to have a post-Covid ward where recovered patients can be kept under observation before discharging them.





"A week after discharge, patients should take a test in case they feel infected by the fungus and consult doctors. The hospital will also call them to check their health condition. If infected, they will be called to the hospital for diagnosis and treatment," Sudhakar said.





According to preliminary reports, black fungus or mucormycosis cases are being reported in taluka hospitals and some cases from those under home isolation.