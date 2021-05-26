10 moved to safety by rescue team in Odisha after boat capsizes in river

Bhubaneswar :

The NDRF, together with the district administration of Jagatsinghpur in Odisha, has rescued 10 people from a river after their boat capsized, amid rough weather conditions under the influence of cyclone 'Yaas'.





In a video tweeted by the Jagatsinghpur district collector, rescue personnel on Tuesday night can be seen holding on to an inflatable boat as people disembarked.





"Fantastic work by NDRF and BDO, Erasama during #CycloneYaas rescuing 10 people in the late night from a river after their boat capsized," the Jagatsinghpur district collector Sangram K Mohapatra tweeted on Wednesday.





He further said that the arduous operation was carried out in the midst of drizzle and 45-kmph wind speed.





Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also lauded the rescue effort.





"Appreciate the quick response from the team of @NDRFHQ and Erasama BDO to rescue 10 people from a capsized boat in the river, during a courageous nighttime rescue operation," Patnaik tweeted.





"Such bravery is indeed praiseworthy," he added.





Cyclone 'Yaas' made its landfall on Wednesday morning near Dhamra port in Odisha at 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph, according to Doppler radar data.





Several places, including Odisha's Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara districts, and neighbouring West Bengal's Kanthi, Diamond harbour, Basirhat, Tamluk, Uluberia are expected to experience ingress of the storm surge.