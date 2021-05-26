Cyclone Yaas fury: Mumbai Airport cancels 6 flights

Mumbai :

These include cancellations of three incoming and three outgoing flights between Mumbai and Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata.





However, flights to other regions are being operated as per schedules and all passengers have been requested to reconfirm schedules with their respective airlines before making travel plans.





The very severe Cyclone Yaas started landfall and is expected to cross northern Odisha-West Bengal coasts to south Balasore with wind speeds of between 130-155 kmph lashing the region accompanies by heavy rains, stormy seas and other disturbances over the next few hours.