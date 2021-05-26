Covid cases on decline in UP

Lucknow :

Interestingly, Chitrakoot and Kasganj districts reported only a single fresh case of the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours.





The state's positivity rate has seen a massive reduction to 1.24 per cent from 22 per cent in April, which is one of the lowest in the country in comparison to other states.





In a clear indication that the Covid wave is receding in the state, the recovery rate now stands at 94.7 per cent while the case fatality rate is just 1.1 per cent.





According to the government spokesman, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a consistent drop in the number of active Covid cases to 69,828 on Tuesday-- a sharp slide by nearly 7,000 from 76,703 on Monday.





Meanwhile, the state has also recorded the highest number of doses administered in the last 24-hour. Uttar Pradesh has administered more than 2.79 lakh vaccine doses.





So far, UP has administered as many as 1,65,43,234 doses of vaccine in the 45-plus category. In the category of 18-44 age group, the state has administered 12,15,017 doses of the Covid vaccine, according to official data.