Naval ship brings 319 tonnes of oxygen to Karnataka

Mangaluru :

The ship arrived at the new Mangaluru port with 319 tonnes of oxygen from Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a defence spokesman said.





INS Shardul was deployed on May 3 to bring medical oxygen in eight containers, two semi-trailers and 1,200 cylinders from Kuwait and in three containers from Fujairah (the UAE).





"The ship will unload 7 containers, 2 semi-trailers and 1,200 cylinders at Mangaluru port and take the remaining 4 containers to Kochi," the spokesman said.





As part of operation 'Samudra Setu II', the Indian Navy has deployed various ships to ferry medical oxygen and associated medical equipment from other countries for the nation's fight against Covid-19.





On May 11, INS Kochi and INS Tabar brought about 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from Kuwait, while 30 tonnes of the gas was shipped on May 10 to the port city on May 10 in INS Kolkata in 2 containers and 400 cylinders from Kuwait and Qatar.