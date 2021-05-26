Telangana's daily Covid count spikes with more tests

Gajwel :

The state reported 3,821 cases during 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. Tuesday while the previous day's tally was 3,043.





The health authorities conducted 81,203 Covid tests against 59,709 tests conducted the previous day.





Following the direction by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Health Department ramped up testing.





The Chief Minister on Monday directed officials to adopt two-pronged strategy to check the spread of Covid. He asked them to continue door to door fever survey to identify people with Covid symptoms and distribute medicine kits among them and also ramp up testing.





The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally of cases to 5,60,141. With 23 more people succumbing to the virus, the death toll has mounted to 3,169.





The case fatality rate stands at 0.56 per cent which is lower than the national average of 1.1 per cent.





The state continues to see more recoveries than new cases. A total of 4,298 people recovered during the 24-hour period.





According to the daily bulletin issued by the Health Department, the state's cumulative number of recoveries rose to 5,18,266.





The recovery rate improved further to 92.52 per cent. This is higher than the national average of 89.2 per cent.





The number of active cases dropped to 38,706.





With 81,203 samples testd during the 24-hour period, the state has so far tested 1,46,48,809 samples. Samples tested per million population stand at 3,93,573.





The daily count in Greater Hyderabad, which dropped to below 500 on Monday, jumped to 537. Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad added 226 and 215 new cases, respectively.





Khammam saw 245 infections. No other district reported more than 200 cases. Fifteen out of 33 districts logged new cases in double digits. Nalgonda district reported 187 cases, followed by 172 in Karimnagar, 147 in Peddapalli, 146 in Warangal Urban, 132 in Nagarkurnool and 128 in Mahaboobnagar.