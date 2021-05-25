CISF chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed CBI director

New Delhi :

Senior IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Tuesday appointed as the new CBI chief for two years, according to a personnel ministry order.





A 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre, Jaiswal is currently the director-general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).





A Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member selection committee had on Monday shortlisted his name for the post.





Jaiswal has been appointed as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years, the ministry order said.





He has also served as Maharashtra's director general of police in the past.