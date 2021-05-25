IIT-K starts new courses in statistics, data sciences

Kanpur :

Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT-K, said, "The admissions to the programs will be through Joint Entrance Examination -Advanced. The programme will be tailor-made for students interested in the study and analysis of data. The academic senate and the board of the institute have approved both the courses."





He further said "The programme will focus on areas of fundamental statistical and mathematical, computational and data science application courses with students having opportunity to do elective courses from the department of computer science and engineering and electrical engineering."





The programmes will prepare and arm students with skills relevant to the rapidly growing interdisciplinary field of big data analytics. The graduates of the programs will be empowered with the skills and knowledge to build flourishing careers in data science industry and also pursue higher studies in classical and modern statistics, and data science.