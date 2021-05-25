CBI verifying reports of Choksi missing from Antigua

New Delhi :

A CBI source said, "CBI is trying to verify the reports for further necessary actions through formal and informal channels including Interpol."





The remarks of the CBI came after the Commissioner of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, Atlee Rodney, said the force is currently following up on the whereabouts of the Indian businessman who is rumoured to be missing at this time, local media antiguanewsroom.com reported.





Choksi, an accused in the multi-million-ruppee fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi, has been residing in Antigua and Berbuda since January 4, 2018.





He obtained his citizenship for Antigua and Barbuda via the citizenship by investment programme.