Rahul urges party workers to help those affected by Yaas

New Delhi :

"Cyclone Yaas is moving towards Bengal and Odisha from the Bay of Bengal. I appeal to Congress workers to provide all assistance ensuring safety of those affected. Please follow all precautionary measures," he said in a tweet.





His remarks came after the IMD declared a yellow alert on Monday both in Odisha and West Bengal after cyclonic storm 'Yaas' moved slowly north-northwestwards and was very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, the IMD said.





It is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department's National Weather Forecasting Centre.