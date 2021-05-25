Man arrested for killing daughter over her affair

Bareilly :

The Bareilly police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from a cane field in Seehor village under the Shahi police circle on Saturday.





During investigation, the woman was found to be a resident of Milak area of Rampur district. She had been 'missing' since the past two days, but no complaint was lodged by her parents.





Her father, during interrogation, admitted to have killed his daughter in a fit of rage. He had later dumped the body in Bareilly.





Additional SP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said, "The woman's father said that he had strangled his daughter to death because she had an affair with a youth from a neighbouring village. Since the body was recovered in the Shahi area of Bareilly district, we have registered an FIR here and have sent the body for autopsy."