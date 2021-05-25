2 held for black marketing Amphotericin injections in Delhi

New Delhi :

Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi, said, "We have arrested two persons -- Rajnish Srivastava and Murtaza Khan -- who were black marketing black fungus-related life saving drugs Amphotericin B at exorbitant prices."





Thakur said the police recovered 20 Amphotericin B Injections, three mobile phones and one car from the accused persons.





The DCP said that on Sunday, the police got a secret tip-off that some persons were selling Amphotericin B Injection for a black fungus patient at an exorbitant price of Rs 11,300 per jab.





The DCP said that the alleged person had agreed to deliver 20 injections for Rs 2,26,000 near the Max Hospital in south Delhi's Saket area.





"At about 2 p.m., a car was seen coming near the Max Hospital. It was signalled to stop but instead of slowing down, the driver accelerated and tried to flee from the spot. After some efforts, the car was intercepted and the occupants were overpowered," the officer said.





The police recovered 20 Amphotericin B injections and three mobile phones, including the one used for communicating with the complainant, from the car.





Further interrogation revealed that the accused had brought these injections from Lucknow and were trying to sell them at a very high price.





The DCP said that Rajnish Srivastava is a resident of Ghaziabad and had done his Masters in tourism from the Lucknow University. In 2012-13, he started a firm namely AmbuSmith Inc. which dealt in medical equipment and ambulance modification.





Murtaza Khan, a resident of Delhi, worked as a driver for Srivastava.