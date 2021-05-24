Pfizer, Moderna refuse to sell vax directly to Delhi: Sisodia

New Delhi :

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a digital briefing on Monday said US pharmaceutical companies manufacturing Covid vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna have made it clear they won't sell directly to Delhi.





"We have spoken to Pfizer and Moderna for vaccines, and both the manufacturers have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said they will deal with the central government. We appeal to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute to the states," Sisodia, who is also nodal minister of Covid management in Delhi, said.





This has come a day after Punjab said Moderna has refused to sell vaccines to the state directly. The Amarinder Singh government had reached out to all such manufacturers, according to officials, looking for direct purchases.





During the press briefing, Sisodia said all the 400 vaccination sites for the 18-44 age group have been closed in Delhi after the vaccine stock was over, while the centres administering Covaxin to the 45 and above age groups, healthcare workers and frontline workers too have been shut due to unavailability of jabs.





Sisodia informed that in view of mass vaccination in the capital, Delhi government has set up over 1,000 vaccination centres, of which 400 were for 18-44 age group and around 600 centers for 45 and above. He informed that all 400 centres which were administering jabs to youth have been shut until the fresh supply of vaccines is received from the Centre.





"All 400 vaccination sites for 18-44 age groups have been closed today in Delhi. It should not happen that by the time we get vaccines, the time comes that even the antibodies of those who have been vaccinated are finished and they will again require vaccination," he added.





"Vaccination is the only option that can protect people from spread of Covid-19 and I would urge the Centre not to make delay in procuring vaccines. Approve Pfizer and Moderna on war footing, rather than asking states to approach these companies." Sisodia added.