Ayodhya mosque building plan submitted for approval

Ayodhya :

The mosque for which the building plan was submitted for approval will be constructed at Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village.





Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation member Afzaal Ahmad Khan held a meeting with officials of the development authority about the project, under which a 300-bed super-specialty hospital, a community kitchen and a research centre to highlight the Muslim’s contribution in nation building will be constructed, a statement said.





The mosque will have enough space to accommodate around 2,000 people at a time.





The sketches of the plan in 11 sets were submitted to Ayodhya Development Authority Vice-Chairman Vishal Singh with a processing fee of Rs 89,000 for approval, the statement said.





Afzaal Khan said as the sketches were in large size and these could not be submitted online.