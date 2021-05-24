Raipur airport handled transportation of 530 oxygen cylinders between April 9 and May 17: AAI

New Delhi :

The AAI's statement said, "To overcome the oxygen crisis in the country, a total of six empty oxygen tankers (90 tonnes), 1,108 pieces of oxygen concentrators, 350 filled oxygen cylinders and 180 empty oxygen cylinders were transported by the IAF aircraft like C-17, C-130J, AN-32 from April 9 and May 17."





A total 171 boxes of COVID-19 vaccine have also been transported through various airlines till May 17 through the Raipur airport, it mentioned.





The Centre-run AAI owns and manages over 100 airports - including the Raipur airport - across the country.





Fresh COVID-19 infections in India dipped to 2,22,315, the lowest in around 38 days, pushing the total tally of coronavirus cases to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.





The death toll climbed to 3,03,720 with 4,454 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.