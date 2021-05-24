Mild quake hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Chamoli :

The residents of Chamoli in Uttarakhand were jolted out of their sleep after an earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, rocked the district and its adjoining areas.





The tremors hit parts of the state after midnight on Sunday, the District Administration said.





The epicentre of the earthquake was near Joshimath, it said, adding that its depth was 22 km.





However, there was no report of any loss of life or property, the District Disaster Management office said.