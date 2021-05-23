Tide saves life of woman who jumped into creek to kill herself

Thane :

A 28-year-old woman who jumped into a creek to kill herself survived thanks to a high tide and efforts by rescuers in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.





The woman, a resident of Bhiwandi in Thane district, jumped off the Kasheli bridge joining Thane and Bhiwandi on Saturday morning following a quarrel with her husband over the phone, they said. However, she was drifted due to a high tide up to the Retibunder area in Mumbra where she was spotted by some people, who in turn alerted the Fire Brigade, officials said.





The woman was counselled by the police and currently, she is staying with her friend, they added.