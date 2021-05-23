Case registered in JK's Rajouri for burning pages of religious text

Srinagar :

The Rajouri police on Sunday lodged a criminal case against unknown people for tearing some pages of a religious scripture and burning them.





Asking people to maintain calm, the police said they have begun an investigation into the “sacrilegious act” and hoped to arrest the offenders at the earliest.





The case was registered under section 295 and 153 of the Indian Penal Code – the sections related to injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class and promoting enmity between different groups, police said in a statement. The case was registered at the Kandi police station in the district.





The police said information was received that a “sacrilegious act” was committed in the Kotranka area. “On receipt of the information, police immediately reached the spot in question. It is impressed upon all stakeholders to maintain calm and order,” the police said.