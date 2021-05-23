Maha, Karnataka, TN among 10 states accounting for 73.88pc Covid deaths

New Delhi :

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are among the 10 states in the country that account for 73.88 per cent of the new Covid deaths.





The inputs came when 3,741 deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours with the National Mortality Rate currently standing at 1.13 per cent.





Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (682) followed by Karnataka (451), Tamil Nadu (448), Uttar Pradesh (218), Punjab (201), Delhi (182), Kerala (176), West Bengal (154), Uttarakhand (134) and Andhra Pradesh (118).





On a positive note, the daily positivity rate has declined to 11.34 per cent.





India has recorded less than three lakh daily new cases for seven consecutive days now.





A total of 2,40,842 daily new cases were registered in the last 24 hours -- the lowest figure since April 17 this year, when the daily new cases were 2.34 lakh.





India's daily recoveries have also continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the ninth consecutive day. A total of 3,55,102 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.





India's cumulative recoveries have also reached 2,34,25,467 on Sunday with National Recovery Rate graph at 88.30 per cent.





On the other hand, India's total active caseload has decreased to 28,05,399 on Sunday. A net decline of 1,18,001 was witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 10.57 per cent of the country's total positive cases.





Seven states cumulatively account for 66.88 per cent of India's total active cases.





Maximum of the 4,83,225 active cases have been reported from Karnataka followed by Maharashtra (3,54,830), Kerala (2,89,657), Tamil Nadu (2,84,278), Andhra Pradesh (2,10,683), West Bengal (1,31,688) and Rajasthan (1,22,330).





India also set a record with more than 21.23 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours. This is also the fifth successive day of more than 20 lakh tests in India.





India has significantly ramped up its testing capacity to about 25 lakh tests per day, since January 2020. Cumulatively, 21,23,782 tests conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.