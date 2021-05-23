Fungal diseases linked to COVID-19 equally dangerous, govts should step up efforts, says Mayawati

Lucknow :

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said the fungal diseases linked to COVID-19 are extremely serious and fatal, and that the Centre and state governments should take robust steps to tackle the situation.





'Not only coronavirus, the fungal diseases related to the infection are also extremely serious and fatal. The Centre and the state governments must work with full seriousness and in a concrete manner because preparations to tackle COVID situation in the country are still incomplete,” she tweeted in Hindi.





The BSP leader also talked about the “non-availability” of adequate number of vaccines in the country.





“There is a hue and cry in the country over non-availability of COVID-19 vaccines. The Centre and state governments should make an effective policy in this regard, and implement it honestly. This is the demand of the BSP,' she said in another tweet.