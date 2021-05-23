Sun, May 23, 2021

PM Modi to review preparations to deal with cyclone Yaas

Published: May 23,202110:10 AM by PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting, which will be attended by key ministers and officials, on Sunday to review preparations to deal with the approaching cyclone Yaas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
New Delhi:
Representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation and Earth Sciences ministries will attend the meeting besides the home minister among others. 

Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

