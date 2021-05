India needs to learn, improve healthcare after the current COVID-19 crisis: Chetan Bhagat

Dubai :

“This crisis should help India learn its lessons, especially in the healthcare sector. It is ok to make mistakes as long as we accept it,” Bhagat said.





“When it (COVID-19) gets over, we must change. We all have changed to an extent. The change will be in personal sphere, the business sphere and how and what we can learn as a nation. The only good thing about a crisis is a lesson,” Bhagat added.





Dr Sunil Manjerakar, President GMBF Global who was also among the speakers, said that his organisation has extended support to around 20,000 people across Maharashtra during the pandemic.





Dr Bu Abdullah, Chairman Bu Abdullah Group of Companies, who was the guest of honour, said we hope and pray that India will emerge from this crisis soon.





India’s situation of the coronavirus continues to remain the same. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,62,89,290 and the death toll at 2,95,525.





The ministry said there are 29,23,400 active cases, while 2,30,70,365 people have so far recovered from the infection.