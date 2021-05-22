'No vaccines and lowest GDP govt response? PM cries': Rahul

New Delhi :

Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, "No vaccines, lowest GDP, highest Covid deaths... GOI's (Government of India) response? PM cries."





He also attached a report which showed India's gross domestic product at -8 per cent and 212 deaths due to Covid per million population.





His remarks came a day after Modi choked while condoling the deaths of people who succumbed to Covid-19 in the second wave of pandemic.





As per the data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday, India recorded 4,194 deaths and 2.57 lakh fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours.