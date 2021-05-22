Ramdev deserves to be prosecuted for trashing modern medicine: IMA

New Delhi :

"IMA brings to the notice of our Health Minister, a video circulating in social media portraying the celebrated Yoga guruji addressing 'ALLOPATHY EK AISI STUPID AUR DIWALIYA SCIENCE HAI'. In the past too, he had uttered modern medical doctors as murderers in the presence of the Health Minister himself on the pretext of the release of his wonder drugs," the IMA said in a statement.





"However, it is a well-known fact that the said yoga guruji and his associate Balkrishna Ji have been taking modern medical allopathy treatment as and when they get into illness. Now to mislead the public at large, he is making all false and baseless acquisitions so that he can sell his illegal and unapproved drugs," IMA said.





"In this address, he has further claimed that Remdesivir, Faviflu and all other approved drugs by the DCGI have failed, and stated that 'LAKHO LOGO KI MAUT ALLOPHATHY KI DAWAI KHANE SE HUI HAI', challenging the wisdom and integrity of DCGI and the head of all these, our Health Minister," the statement said.





Remdesivir and Faviflu have been approved by the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and were notified for use for Covid patients by the Central government in June-July, 2020. The said notification was made by the Central government u/s 2A of the Epidemic Decease Act, 1897.





"Therefore, u/s 3 of the Epidemic Decease Act read with Section 188 of IPC, Ramdev deserves to be prosecuted for disobeying and causing danger to the lives of many by making them believe not to take the advice of allopathy drugs. His quote about Favipiravir as medicine against fever/antipyretic is laughable and childish, and demonstrates his in-depth scientific knowledge," IMA added.





"Besides being an internationally adorned yoga guru, he is a corporate giant of a pharmaceutical unit and has made several false acquisitions about his company products time and again to mislead the public. The controversies over Coronil and Swasari are well-known to all, and the criminal complaint in Muzaffarour court by social worker Tamanna Hashmi for misleading and putting to risk the lives of a large number of people is a proof to his misadventures," the statement added.