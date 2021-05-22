Two Pakistani intruders arrested in Punjab

Two Pakistani intruders were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Punjab on Saturday, officials said.
Chandigarh:
"On Saturday, forward deployed troops of 14 Bn BSF, detected suspicious movement of 2 Pakistani intruders, who crossed IB and started moving towards border fencing. They were challenged, stopped and apprehended by BSF," the BSF informed in a tweet.
Officials told IANS that both were being questioned to ascertain the motive behind crossing the border and entering Indian territory.
Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.
Conversations