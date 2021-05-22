Sat, May 22, 2021

Two Pakistani intruders arrested in Punjab

Two Pakistani intruders were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Punjab on Saturday, officials said.

Representative image.
Chandigarh:
"On Saturday, forward deployed troops of 14 Bn BSF, detected suspicious movement of 2 Pakistani intruders, who crossed IB and started moving towards border fencing. They were challenged, stopped and apprehended by BSF," the BSF informed in a tweet. 

Officials told IANS that both were being questioned to ascertain the motive behind crossing the border and entering Indian territory. 

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.
