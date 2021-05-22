Two Pakistani intruders arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh :

"On Saturday, forward deployed troops of 14 Bn BSF, detected suspicious movement of 2 Pakistani intruders, who crossed IB and started moving towards border fencing. They were challenged, stopped and apprehended by BSF," the BSF informed in a tweet.





Officials told IANS that both were being questioned to ascertain the motive behind crossing the border and entering Indian territory.





Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.