Over a dozen hospitals treating black fungus cases in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi :

Jain cautioned people to be watchful and not resort to self-medication, particularly with steroids.





The health minister stated that as a large number of people have tested positive in Delhi and during the treatment several of them were given steroids, and therefore, people need to be very careful.





"Last year, 30-50 cases of black fungus were reported but this year the number has increased multiple times. It is being found this time a lot in post-Covid cases. We have to be watchful as a large number of people have tested positive in Delhi, several of them put on steroids, and many are diabetic in which case, if the sugar level is not maintained, it flares up," Jain added.





He said the sugar levels of those who are diabetic and put on steroids, go up. This has to be monitored and brought under control through insulin injections, so people must do that too.





Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has dropped owing to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.





As per reports, around a dozen patients suffering from the infection have died in several hospitals in Delhi including at AIIMS, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Moolchand and Aakash Hospital.