Delhi's daily Covid positivity rate reduces to 3.5 pc, below 5 pc mark

New Delhi :

The daily positivity rate, crucial to assess the spread of coronavirus in the area, was on Friday reported below the 5 per cent mark (4.74%) and continued to slow down to 3.5 per cent, the lowest since March 31 when it was 2.71 per cent.





Addressing a digital press conference on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Covid cases have come down to around 2,200 and the daily positivity rate to 3.5 per cent in Delhi, but we need to keep following strict guidelines of Covid management. We have to do everything to protect the lives of people and to break the chain of the Covid-19 pandemic."





This is the second consecutive day Delhi's daily positivity rate remained below 5 per cent. The WHO recommends that areas below 5 per cent for a two-week period for an infection cab be considered under control.





Within 5 weeks of the lockdown, Delhi has seen Covid-19 daily cases steadily come down from a high of over 28,000 (April 22) to 2,200 on Saturday.