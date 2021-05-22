Delhi to get only 8 lakh jabs for June, vaccination for youth halted: Kejriwal

New Delhi :

All centres administering vaccine jabs to youth have been temporarily shut from Saturday and will remain closed until the Delhi government receives further supply of vaccines from the Centre.





Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has written to the Centre and requested it to provide vaccines for those aged between 18-44 years.





"Delhi has been provided 16 lakh doses of vaccines in May for 18-44 age group. Delhi needs around 80 lakh doses of vaccines per month," Kejriwal said.





For the month of June, Delhi would get only 8 lakh doses of vaccines. "The Central Government in a letter to Delhi government has informed that we would be given only 8 lakh does of vaccines in June. If the vaccination drive moves at this speed, it will take more than three years to vaccinate all the people in the Capital," added the chief minister.





"When we started inoculating the youth between 18-44, the programme was running in nearly 99 schools, at 368 sites. Covaxin's supply had already ended and Covishield's supply is also nearing its end. So, as of today, those between 18-44 are being vaccinated in only 46 schools," AAP leader and Kalkaji MLA Atishi had told mediapersons on Friday evening.





However, 661 vaccination centres in 499 locations for those aged more than 45 year, along with healthcare/frontline workers will remain operational. The Covaxin stock for this age group is likely to last for less than a day and the Covishield stock is enough for another eight days.