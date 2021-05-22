Suspended Andhra medic dies, TDP blames Jagan govt

Amaravati :

Sudhakar, who was working as a government doctor, had been suspended from service, for venting his ire against the non-availability of PPE kits and face masks to medical personnel treating Covid patients, in April last year. He passed away on Friday.





The doctor was arrested by the police in Visakhapatnam on May 16 of last year, for allegedly creating nuisance on the road at Akkayapalem.





The policemen allegedly manhandled the doctor, who was seen shirtless to the waist, dragged him and bundled him into an autorickshaw. He was shifted to King George Hospital, where doctors allegedly found him in an inebriated condition. He was subsequently referred to Government Hospital for Mental Health, where he was under treatment for acute and transient psychosis.





Later, the High Court stepped in and directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the alleged police excesses.





The high court verdict into the matter is expected. Sudhakar's family members said that he was under severe depression over his suspension.





Opposition leader and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu held the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government responsible for Sudhakar's death.