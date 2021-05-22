Four dead, two injured in car accident in UP's Budaun

Badaun :

The victims were going to a private hospital in Chandausi on Friday night when the accident occurred on a highway under the Bisauli Kotwali police station area, they said.





Police personnel rushed them to the community health centre, where Gaurav (25), his mother Meera (55), mother-in-law Sarvesh (51) and car driver Kapil (28) were declared dead.





The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, the police said, adding that the truck driver fled the scene after the crash.