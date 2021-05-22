Rahul Gandhi hits out at govt for black fungus epidemic

New Delhi :

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "It is only in India that there is an epidemic of black fungus along with the Covid pandemic due to the inefficiency of Modi system. There is shortage of vaccines as well as of medicines. And to deal with this, the Prime Minister will be telling people to clang utensils and clap."





His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi choked while interacting with the frontline workers of his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.





Rahul Gandhi has been highlighting the shortage of vaccines and medicines for several days.





On Saturday India recorded 2.57 lakh cases of Covid infections with 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours.





Several people across the country have also been infected by black fungus, while several states have declared it an epidemic.