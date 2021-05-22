Four killed as under-construction tunnel collapsed in Himachal

Four people were killed after an under-construction tunnel of a hydropower project of the NHPC collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Saturday.
Shimla:
The incident occurred at Pancha Nullah near Garsa, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.
Six labourers were working at the NHPC-II hydropower project when the incident took place on Friday. Two labourers were rescued.
The NHPC is undertaking the construction of the Parbati Hydro Electric Project - II and three diversion tunnels were under construction. One of the tunnels caved in during drilling.
Conversations