Four killed as under-construction tunnel collapsed in Himachal

Published: May 22,202112:40 PM by IANS

Four people were killed after an under-construction tunnel of a hydropower project of the NHPC collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Saturday.

Representative Image
Shimla:
The incident occurred at Pancha Nullah near Garsa, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. 

Six labourers were working at the NHPC-II hydropower project when the incident took place on Friday. Two labourers were rescued. 

The NHPC is undertaking the construction of the Parbati Hydro Electric Project - II and three diversion tunnels were under construction. One of the tunnels caved in during drilling.

