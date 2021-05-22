Rape accused at large for 1.5 years held in JK's Udhampur district

Jammu :

Shoket Ali, a resident of Dangakote in Reasi district, was booked in December 2019 for abducting and raping the woman, they said.





He was arrested from Battal-Ballian village in Udhampur district''s Mansar area, a police official said.





He said that Ali had gone underground and was continuously changing his location.





"He was changing his places of stay, both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir,” the official said.





He said that a police team is searching for another person in connection with the case.