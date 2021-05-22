Journalist who warned of Bhopal gas tragedy dies of post COVID-19 complications

Bhopal :

Keswani had tested positive on April 8 and had recovered on April 20 before being admitted for lung issues in the last week of April, he said.





Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his tribute said “Keswani was specially known for drawing attention about security lapses prior to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.” “Keswani warned about the Bhopal gas tragedy months before the disaster took place on the intervening nights of December 2-3, 1984,” senior journalist Deepak Tiwari recalled.





After starting his career as sub-editor of Sports Times during college days, Keswani went on to be associated with prominent outlets like New York Times, NDTV, Dainik Bhaskar, The Illustrated Weekly of India, Sunday, India Today and The Week.





He had penned a book on classic film Mughal-E-Azam and was awarded the prestigious BD Goenka Award (1985) and Prem Bhatia Journalism Award in 2010.