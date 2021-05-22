Who's responsible for vaccine wastage in Raj, asks Shekhawat

Jaipur :

"The Prime Minister is repeatedly saying that wasting a dose of Covid vaccine is like denying a life-saving net to a person, but how can one improve those who have developed a habit of playing with people's lives? So far, 11.5 lakh doses of corona vaccine have been wasted in Rajasthan," Shekhawat claimed.





Stating that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has held the Central government responsible for the vaccine crisis in the state, the Union Jal Shakti Minister said, "Now I question the state government as to who should be held responsible for this wastage of vaccine doses?"





This is more like a criminal act which can't be ignored as it is a question of public lives, he added.





"It is Gehlot's responsibility to bring to book the offenders, or else let us assume that the Chief Minister himself is responsible for this," Shekhawat said.



