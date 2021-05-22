Sat, May 22, 2021

Vaccinate, don't procrastinate: Rahul to Modi

Published: May 22,202107:30 AM by IANS

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday again launched a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covod vaccination drive in the country, saying 'vaccinate and don't delay it'.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
New Delhi:
 "Mr Modi, Vaccinate! Don't Procrastinate," he said in a tweet, attaching a news report which claimed that 70 per cent of the districts in the country have received less than 20 doses per 100 population.
 
 Several state governments have red-flagged the government over the shortage of Covid vaccines.


Conversations