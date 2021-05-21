Doctors at AIIMS Patna demand Covid beds, threaten stir

Patna :

The doctors say they are working in the middle of a pandemic and chances of infection cannot be ruled out. Hence, they are demanding quality treatment in case any of the doctors get infected during the duty period.





"Hospitals are running out of beds in the Corona period. The situation may turn worse if any of us are infected with the virus during duty hours. Reserve beds will give us a higher comfort level. We also want eight days leave every month," said Dr Rahul Sharma, one of the resident doctors.





Meanwhile, 50 MBBS interns of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical sciences (IGIMS) here also went on strike, demanding higher honorarium and insurance. They began an agitation outside the office of the IGIMS director to raise their demands.