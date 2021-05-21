Youth Congress gives financial assistance to orphaned children

New Delhi :

The National Students Union of India also distributed PPE kits, sanitizers, face shields and face masks to the frontline workers in the national capital.





Paying tributes to Rajiv Gandhi, IYC National President Srinivas B.V. said that the former Prime Minister was the architect of modern India, who worked towards making India strong and self-reliant.





He said that the IYC has organised ration kits distribution and blood donation camp to the needy people across the nation on the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, today we are also providing financial assistance to the children orphaned due to Covid-19 pandemic.





Srinivas said that poor and helpless people are very much disturbed due to lockdown across India, Covid-19 pandemic has affected all sections of society ruthlessly, therefore as per the instructions of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and keeping in mind the ideals of Rajiv Gandhi and his service to mankind, the IYC is organising such programs across the country.





Since the nation-wide lockdown imposed last year, the IYC till date has been working day and night to provide food, oxygen cylinders, ICU beds, and other necessary things to the people in Delhi and elsewhere.





The IYC state units are also working day and night to help the people as much as possible, it is the ideals of the Congress and its great leaders that its members are working smoothly at the grassroots and will continue to do so.





Recalling the works of Rajiv Gandhi, the IYC leader said, "The country is still taking advantage of the foresight of the former Prime Minister. The design of the vaccination process in the country is based on previous vaccination processes. It is said that it is Rajiv Gandhiji's foresight that has placed India in the category of strong, modern nations.





"Under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhiji, India touched the dimension of development. He worked to strengthen every section of the country by paying attention to its upliftment. Rajiv Gandhi paved the way for development in the country through the establishment of peace. We pay our respects to him on his death anniversary," he added.





IYC National Media Incharge Rahul Rao said that today IYC organised various programs at the state, district and block levels across the country on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi and provided ration to the needy people, organised blood donation camps, distributed various essential relief materials including food distribution and paid tributes to him.





NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan in a tweet said, "Ongoing preparations at NSUI headquarters to distribute PPE kits, sanitizers, face shields and masks for Covid front line warriors including doctors, medical staff,ambulance drivers and sanitation workers. We reiterate our pledge #LadengeAurJeetenge with #RememberingRajivGandhi."